Taylor Fire in Fergus County

Courtesy Picture: Fergus County Sheriff's Office

LEWISTOWN, Mont. -The Taylor Fire burning between Winifred and Denton in Fergus County is currently sized at 27,178 acres.

The fire started Sunday, Aug. 1 at around 11:14 a.m.

According to InciWeb, crews plan on digging and building a fire line and respond in full suppression efforts. 

Fergus County put the Montana Mutual Aid Network into place and several counties are assisting, as well as the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Bureau of Land Management. 

There is a total of 164 total personnel battling the fire.

The cause is unknown.

