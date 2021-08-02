UPDATE: AUG. 2 AT 2:35 P.M.
There will be a community meeting Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Polson High School gym to discuss the latest information on the Boulder 2700 Fire.
There is a temporary flight restriction in place over the fire. This restriction applies to unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, as well.
According to an update, fire crews are supporting the Lake County Office of Emergency Management as they work through structure damage assessments. They are also continuing work to protect other structures from the fire.
Rain and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday, with winds from 3-6 mph.
POLSON, Mont. - The Boulder 2700 Fire is burning 1,150 acres in the Mission Mountains east of Flathead Lake, and eight miles east of Polson.
The fire is located in steep terrain with heavy, downed fuels, according to InciWeb.
The Northern Rockies Team 4 Type 2 crew will take over fire command operations starting Monday.
Multiple structures were lost to the fire.
At this time, it is estimated that around 20 structures were lost.
Mark Clary, Lake County OEM tells Montana Right Now the types of structures lost were a mix of permanent residences and seasonal, however, more full-time residences were lost.
A mandatory evacuation has been issued from mile marker 6 to 13 on Highway 35 and all of Finley Point the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes- Division of Fire reported Sunday morning.
The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at the Linderman Elementary School, 312 4th Ave. E. in Polson.
Highway 35 is closed at the junction of Highway 93, Highway 35 on the south end, and at mile marker 15 on the north end.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
