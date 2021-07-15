SHELBY, Mont. - Toole County will move into Stage II fire restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16.
With lingering hot, dry conditions throughout the summer, Toole County Commissioners say "ignition of any open fire on any forest, range cropland, county parks and on private land" is prohibited.
Under these restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following acts are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.:
- Operating any internal combustion engine. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
- Using any explosive.
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.