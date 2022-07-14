The following is a Facebook post by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest:

"Good evening. Temperatures are warming, and with the sporadic lightning storms across the area, the B-D is currently working on two new fires.

On the Madison District, the ‘Clover Fire’ is about 4 miles northeast of Vigilante Cabin and about 14 miles southwest of Cameron. This fire is near the Clover Meadows Dispersed camping area. It is about 1-2 acres and burning in standing dead and down timber. Firefighters have identified solid natural lines around this fire and will continue working on this fire tomorrow.

On the Butte District, about 1/2 mile northeast of Fleecer Cabin and 4 miles west of I-15. This is a 0.1 acre, single tree, lightning strike caused fire and crews are working on this throughout the night to get this taken care of.

The forecast is trending toward warmer temperatures with wind and this is when we begin to see more fire starts. We greatly appreciate those of you who are enjoying public lands while keeping best practices for fire prevention in mind, as well as those of you keeping an eye out and calling in your smoke observations to our Dillon Interagency Dispatch."