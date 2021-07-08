UPDATE: JULY 9 AT 6:30 P.M.
The U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest gave updates Friday on the four fires near the Wisdom and Wise River communities.
The Trail Creek fire was reported on Thursday, July 8, at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Located 20 miles east of Wisdom, the fire is currently 50 acres in size, but difficult to access due to numerous snags and a significant amount of dead and down trees.
The fire has reportedly jumped south of Highway 43.
Four engines, one Type 2 Initial Attack crew, and one helicopter are responding.
No road or trail closures are in effect, but smoke will be settling into the community.
For more information, you can call the Wisdom Ranger Station at (406) 683-3243.
Located seven miles west of Wise River and south of Highway 43 the Alder Creek fire was reported on Thursday, July 8, at midnight and is six acres in size.
The local sheriff has contacted homeowners in the area.
Full suppression measures are being taken, including utilizing aircraft for point protection for values at risk.
The Meadow Fire, located in proximity to the Alder Creek Fire, was reported on Thursday, July 8, at midnight and is currently ¼ acre in size.
Helicopters conducted bucket drops Thursday. Crews will continue to monitor fire activity.
There are currently no closures in this area.
For more information regarding the Alder Creek and Meadow fires, you can call the Wise River Work Center at (406) 832-3178.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
After giving an update on four reported wildfires in the area, the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest said they will move into Stage I fire restrictions on Friday, July 9.
The Meadow Creek Fire, near Wise River, is approximately 1/4 acre in size and burning in a heavily timbered area.
Due to the location of the fire, crews are using a helicopter bucket to deliver water.
The Alder Creek Fire is also burning near the community of Wise River. It is assessed to be four acres in size.
The Trail Creek fire, active in the Wisdom District, is assessed at four acres. It is reportedly burning dead and standing timber.
The Mountain Canyon Fire, located in the Dillon District, is now 100% contained.