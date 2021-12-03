DENTON, Mont. - Donations are being taken to help support firefighting efforts and local home, business and ranch recovery regarding the West Wind Fire.
Anyone looking to donate can do so by leaving donations at Stockman Bank in Lewistown, or by mailing Montana Winter Fair, PO Box 931, Lewistown, Montana, 59457.
Those sending a donation by mail are asked to make a check out to Montana Winter Fair with West Wind/ Denton Fire in the memo area. You are asked to not mail cash.
Donations can also be made online on Montana Radio’s website by clicking here.
A GoFundMe has been set up here with the goal of helping Denton as well.
Troy Downing, the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, released a statement Thursday to the people of Denton:
"The wildfire in Denton, Montana has destroyed multiple homes and forced the evacuation of all 300 residents. Our agency is ready to help the victims of this tragic fire work with their insurance companies on claims to help rebuild this hard-hit Montana community.
Most homeowner insurance policies will cover living expenses such as hotels and food if you are forced out of your home. So, if you've been evacuated, check your policy or call your agent. It is important to keep receipts and to document any expenses associated with your displacement.
If your home was damaged or destroyed by fire, create an inventory list of your belongings. Search through photos on your phone and social media of your home and property to create a more detailed list and better document losses for your insurance company.
Our agency is here to help you work with your insurance company. If you have questions, reach out to our team at 444-2040 or go to CSIMT.gov.
My prayers are with the people of Denton."