UPDATE: SEPT. 30 AT 6:20 P.M.
The Cottonwood Fire is burning about three miles up the basin from the Yellowstone River and Highway 89 and is about one mile south/southeast of Yankee Jim Lakes and Sphinx Mountain near Cottonwood Creek.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
According to an update from the US Forest Service, the fire is 15-20 acres in size and at 0% containment.
About 15 personnel are on scene, with members of the Custer Gallatin heli-rappel crew, two helicopters, an air tanker, engine crew members and smokejumpers.
No structures are threatened at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
UPDATE: SEPT. 30 AT 5:28 P.M.
The Fire Chiefs Report wrote in a Facebook post, "This is all in Forest Service district. They have air attack and a Type 3 crew headed up. The size is 4-5 acres as of our last information."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to report of an active wildfire in Cinnabar Basin, according to a Facebook post from Park County, Montana.
There have been no reports of threatened structures due to the fire at this time.
The public is asked to avoid the area while crews are responding.
You are also asked to not call Dispatch unless there is an emergency. They are aware of the fire and are coordinating the response, Park County, Montana wrote.