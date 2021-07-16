UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 3:37 P.M.
The size of the fire is estimated to be between three to five acres, according to a Facebook post from Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Four helicopters, multiple engines and one Type II 20-person crew responded.
“We are continuing to work to fully suppress this fire, with the assistance of our cooperators, this afternoon,” Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said. “So far, the fire behavior has moderated which has aided efforts on the ground.”
Due to the continued fire operations, Park Lake Campground and Picnic Area are closed to the public until further notice. People should avoid the entire Park Lake, Lump Gulch area.
For more information on the Park Lake Fire, you can visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7673
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook reported a three to five-acre fire is burning on the east side of Park Lake on the Helena Ranger District.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews are responding to the wildfire in northern Jefferson County.
At this time no residences are evacuated.
People are asked to not travel to the area to observe fire operations.
Agency officials are asking people to reduce their speeds on the Park Lake Road from Clancy and on Lump Gulch.
A Type II engine and helicopters are responding.