July 12 - Aerial shot of the Jellison Fire

 InciWeb

HARLOWTON, Mont. - Crews are on the scene of a wildfire about one and a half miles north of Jellison Place Campground in the east end of the Little Belts.

According to InciWeb, the Jellison Fire is 15 acres large and was reported on July 12 and is burning in steep, hard-to-access terrain.

As of the morning of July 13, three engine crews, two Type 1 helicopters, one type 3 helicopter and a 20-person hand crew are responding.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

