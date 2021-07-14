The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group (NMAC) elevated the National Preparedness Level to 5 (PL 5), indicating that wildland fire activity across the nation has increased.
PL 5 means significant fire activity is occurring in multiple geographical areas, incident management team mobilization has increased and heavy shared resources are committed to large fires nationally.
PL 5 is the highest level of wildland fire activity. Several geographic areas are experiencing large, complex wildland fire incidents, which have the potential to exhaust national wildland.
This is the earliest PL 5 in the past 10 years. In 2002, PL 5 was set on June 21 and in 2008, PL5 was set on July 1, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.