BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wildlife officials updated fire restrictions in numerous southwest Montana counties on land regulated by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
According to a release from FWP, fire restrictions have been lifted on FWP land in Deer Lodge, Granite, Gallatin and Park counties. Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place on FWP land in Madison, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Jefferson and Lewis and Clark counties.
Campfires are banned under stage 1 fire restrictions unless in area particularly exempted. Smoking is only allowed in a vehicle or within a 3-foot diameter away from flammable objects. Gas and propane stoves with an on and off switch are allowed.
Fireworks are always banned on FWP land.