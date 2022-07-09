HOT SPRINGS, Mont. - Fire crews have a fire east of Hot Springs 20% contained as of Saturday afternoon.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the Wilks Gulch Fire is staffed by 25 personnel and is four air miles east of Hot Springs.

As of 1:05 pm Saturday, the fire is 355 acres large and managed as a Type 4 Incident.

It was discovered on Thursday, July 7 and was ignited by lightning.

According to the CSKT Division of Fire, the fire is burning n grass and sagebrush; in some areas, the terrain is steep and rocky.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders are currently in effect.