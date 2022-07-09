Fire generic - Vault photo

HOT SPRINGS, Mont. - Fire crews have a fire east of Hot Springs 20% contained as of Saturday afternoon.

Montana Fire Info

https://www.mtfireinfo.org/

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the Wilks Gulch Fire is staffed by 25 personnel and is four air miles east of Hot Springs.

As of 1:05 pm Saturday, the fire is 355 acres large and managed as a Type 4 Incident.

It was discovered on Thursday, July 7 and was ignited by lightning.

According to the CSKT Division of Fire, the fire is burning n grass and sagebrush; in some areas, the terrain is steep and rocky.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuation orders are currently in effect.

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership
    Great Falls

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership

      Enter to win a FREE 6-month membership to Peak at West Bank Landing, or Peak Health and Wellness in Great Falls.

      Tags

      News For You