Woods Creek Fire -Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Public meetings on information on the Woods Creek Fire will be held in White Sulphur Springs and Townsend Wednesday night.

The meeting in White Sulphur Springs will be at the White Sulphur Springs High School Football Field at 6 p.m., and the meeting in Townsend will be at the Townsend Fairgrounds at 8 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

 

