UPDATE: AUG. 6 AT 12:13 P.M.
There will be no public meeting for the Woods Creek Fire in Townsend Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office.
BCSO said there will be a meeting in White Sulphur Springs at 2 p.m., and it will be streamed on the Forest Service Facebook page.
UPDATE: AUG. 5 AT 1:57 P.M.
New evacuation orders are in place near the Woods Creek Fire Thursday, the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest said in a Facebook post.
The Meagher County Sheriff's Office ordered an evacuation in the area of Gipsy Creek to Big Birch Creek.
There is a road closure in place at Birch creek Road on mile-marker seven.
UPDATE: AUG. 4 AT 5:57 P.M.
The Woods Creek Fire area closure is being expanded due to dynamic fire activity the U.S. Forest Service announced.
Many trails in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains and developed recreation sites including Gipsy Campground and the Thompson Guard Station are closed.
“The fire received very little rain this week and is still expected to grow,” said District Ranger Mike Welker. “For firefighter and public safety, the area closure has been expanded accordingly.”
UPDATE: AUG. 3 AT 5:45 P.M.
On Highway 284 by Duck Creek Road 35 mph zones have been posted for firefighter safety.
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says if you are traveling in that area you need to slow down so no one gets hurt.
UPDATE: AUG. 3 AT 2:27 P.M.
A mandatory evacuation order issued by the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office remains in place for the Woods Creek Fire, covering everything east of Highway 284 between Gravely Lane on the north and Dry Gulch Road on the south. Ray Creek is on high alert, but Highway 284 remains open.
The Woods Creek Fire continues to burn in inaccessible terrain in the Big Belt Mountains, about 16 miles northeast of Townsend.
Firefighters are securing firelines, mostly with bulldozer lines. At the western edge of the fire, they are constructing line south to Ray Creek. According to an update, crews are providing structure protection for the Thompson Guard Station, communications equipment, a powerline corridor and structures in the Confederate Gulch and Big Birch communities.
The fire burned to the Boulder Creek drainage at the northwest edge of the fire on Monday. Confederate Gulch and Duck Creek remain focus areas for structure protection and line construction.
UPDATE: AUG. 2 AT 4:01 P.M.
Due to predicted stormy weather, the community meeting planned for Aug. 2 will be held virtually at 7 p.m.
You can join the meeting at https://usfs.zoomgov.com/j/1616149936
UPDATE: JULY 30 AT 7:53 P.M.
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office reports the Woods Creek fire has been moving quickly.
At this time, there is a mandatory evacuation for East of Hwy 284 everything Gravely Lane south through Dry Gulch. The Ray Creek area is on high alert.
The sheriff’s office is making calls to residents in the areas and local law enforcement is making contact as well.
Local fire departments are in the area for structure protection.
UPDATE: JULY 30 AT 11:53 A.M.
An area closure has been implemented, closing a large part of the central Belt Mountains due to hazardous conditions created by the Woods Creek Fire.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the area closure is generally bounded in the north by WagnerGulch south to the Birch Creek road.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for the Upper Duck Creek road, Upper Gurnett Creek road, and Upper Dry Gulch Road.
Evacuations remain in effect for the following Forest Service recreation sites: Thompson Guard Station, Gipsy Lake Campground, and the Atlanta Creek Road. Pre-evacuations remain in effect for Gravely Lane, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and Upper Confederate Gulch areas, and the Camas Creek Road area.
Fire activity of the Woods Creek Fire was reported to have remained active Thursday night.
Fire managers are expecting an active fire day Friday, with the inversion lifting, hot temperatures and low relative humidity.
As of Friday morning, the most active fire behavior is in the northwest corner in the Confederate Gulch area and the southeast corner in the Duck Creek area.
More resources have arrived on scene Friday, with 10 engines, 2 type II hand crews, 3 helicopters, 2 dozers, 2 water tenders, and 2 feller bunchers.
UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 1:03 P.M.
Evacuation orders remain in place near the Woods Creek Fire Thursday.
Crews are still building and securing fireline on the south part of the fire, and in the meantime, evacuation orders remain in place in the Dry Gulch, Gurnett Creek and Duck Creek areas.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan said the evacuation orders and the pre-evacuation orders, in the Clear Creek, Hinaman and Spruce Creek areas, will end once crews secure the firelines.
Sheriff Meehan said resources are on their way to the fire, but they are scarce, and uncontrolled fire is covering a large zone with the potential of causing issues.
Law enforcement will update with more information as it becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings are in place beginning Wednesday near the Woods Creek Fire burning near White Sulphur Springs.
Mandatory evacuations are in place in the areas of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Dry Gulch Road.
The following is the Broadwater County sheriff's mandatory evacuation order via Broadwater County MT DES and Emergency Services via Facebook:
Pre-evacuation warnings are in place in the areas east of Highway 284 from Duck Creek Road to Gravely Lane, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and Upper Confederate Road.
The following is the Broadwater County sheriff's pre-evacuation warning via Broadwater County MT DES and Emergency Services via Facebook:
The Red Cross has evacuation services available at the Trailhead Church on Highway 287 north of Townsend for residents who were displaced due to the mandatory evacuation, according to a release from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office.