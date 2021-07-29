UPDATE: JULY 30 AT 7:53 P.M.
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office reports the Woods Creek fire has been moving quickly.
At this time, there is a mandatory evacuation for East of Hwy 284 everything Gravely Lane south through Dry Gulch. The Ray Creek area is on high alert.
The sheriff’s office is making calls to residents in the areas and local law enforcement is making contact as well.
Local fire departments are in the area for structure protection.
UPDATE: JULY 30 AT 11:53 A.M.
An area closure has been implemented, closing a large part of the central Belt Mountains due to hazardous conditions created by the Woods Creek Fire.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the area closure is generally bounded in the north by WagnerGulch south to the Birch Creek road.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for the Upper Duck Creek road, Upper Gurnett Creek road, and Upper Dry Gulch Road.
Evacuations remain in effect for the following Forest Service recreation sites: Thompson Guard Station, Gipsy Lake Campground, and the Atlanta Creek Road. Pre-evacuations remain in effect for Gravely Lane, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and Upper Confederate Gulch areas, and the Camas Creek Road area.
Fire activity of the Woods Creek Fire was reported to have remained active Thursday night.
Fire managers are expecting an active fire day Friday, with the inversion lifting, hot temperatures and low relative humidity.
As of Friday morning, the most active fire behavior is in the northwest corner in the Confederate Gulch area and the southeast corner in the Duck Creek area.
More resources have arrived on scene Friday, with 10 engines, 2 type II hand crews, 3 helicopters, 2 dozers, 2 water tenders, and 2 feller bunchers.
UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 1:03 P.M.
Evacuation orders remain in place near the Woods Creek Fire Thursday.
Crews are still building and securing fireline on the south part of the fire, and in the meantime, evacuation orders remain in place in the Dry Gulch, Gurnett Creek and Duck Creek areas.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan said the evacuation orders and the pre-evacuation orders, in the Clear Creek, Hinaman and Spruce Creek areas, will end once crews secure the firelines.
Sheriff Meehan said resources are on their way to the fire, but they are scarce, and uncontrolled fire is covering a large zone with the potential of causing issues.
Law enforcement will update with more information as it becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings are in place beginning Wednesday near the Woods Creek Fire burning near White Sulphur Springs.
Mandatory evacuations are in place in the areas of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Dry Gulch Road.
The following is the Broadwater County sheriff's mandatory evacuation order via Broadwater County MT DES and Emergency Services via Facebook:
Pre-evacuation warnings are in place in the areas east of Highway 284 from Duck Creek Road to Gravely Lane, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and Upper Confederate Road.
The following is the Broadwater County sheriff's pre-evacuation warning via Broadwater County MT DES and Emergency Services via Facebook:
The Red Cross has evacuation services available at the Trailhead Church on Highway 287 north of Townsend for residents who were displaced due to the mandatory evacuation, according to a release from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office.