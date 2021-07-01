Yellowstone Park raises fire danger to VERY HIGH

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park has entered very high fire danger, putting Stage I fire restrictions in place Thursday.

According to YNP's release, the following is banned in the backcountry under Stage I fire restrictions:

  • Charcoal or wood campfires, including those in developed fire rings
  • Smoking on all trails, except right next to provided fire ring in established campgrounds, or within a 3-foot diameter in area cleared of flammable objects.

Portable gas stoves and lanterns within a 3-foot diameter of flammable objects are allowed.

In the frontcountry and developed areas, the following are allowed:

  • Smoking in:
    • an enclosed vehicle
    • single-family home
    • established campsite
    • day-use picnic area
    • within 3-foot diameter cleared of flammable objects
  • Campfires in:
    • established fire rings in developed frontcountry campsites such as Madison, Mammoth, Slough Creek, Canyon, Indian Creek, Pebble Creek, Lewis Lake, Grant Village and Bridge Bay
    • day-use picnic areas

All campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving.

Fireworks are banned in the park, and YNP said those who start a wildfire in the park may face fines and/or time in prison.

