YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park has entered very high fire danger, putting Stage I fire restrictions in place Thursday.
According to YNP's release, the following is banned in the backcountry under Stage I fire restrictions:
- Charcoal or wood campfires, including those in developed fire rings
- Smoking on all trails, except right next to provided fire ring in established campgrounds, or within a 3-foot diameter in area cleared of flammable objects.
Portable gas stoves and lanterns within a 3-foot diameter of flammable objects are allowed.
In the frontcountry and developed areas, the following are allowed:
- Smoking in:
- an enclosed vehicle
- single-family home
- established campsite
- day-use picnic area
- within 3-foot diameter cleared of flammable objects
- Campfires in:
- established fire rings in developed frontcountry campsites such as Madison, Mammoth, Slough Creek, Canyon, Indian Creek, Pebble Creek, Lewis Lake, Grant Village and Bridge Bay
- day-use picnic areas
All campfires must be cold to the touch before leaving.
Fireworks are banned in the park, and YNP said those who start a wildfire in the park may face fines and/or time in prison.