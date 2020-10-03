Update, Sunday, October 4 at 11:27 am-
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the Yogo Fire reported Saturday afternoon has grown to an estimated 743 acres.
A red flag warning is in effect, meaning fire conditions may be extreme according to an update from the national forest.
The update also says fire managers are facing a day of 30-mile per hour southwest winds in extremely dry conditions with heavy fuel loads.
“With a Red Flag Warning in effect, and potential for growth, we are in close coordination with the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation and Judith Basin County for planning closures and pre-evacuation notices for potential impacts to any private land,” the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest wrote in the update.
Two Type I helicopters will be flying out of White Sulphur Springs and more resources have been ordered to assist with the fire's spread. People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
Anyone in the area is also being asked to not fly a drone over the fire because air operations could be suspended until the risk of a mid-air collision with a drone is resolved.
HELENA- A fire was reported Saturday afternoon on the Judith Musselshell Ranger District.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Yogo Fire is estimated to be around 300 acres and is located in the Little Belt Mountains about 1.5 miles south of Yogo Peak.
Pre-evacuation notices are being given to residences in the Middle Fork of the Judith River by Judith Basin County.
The communities of Stanford, Hobson and White Sulphur Springs may see smoke, and a road and trail closure is anticipated.
As of 6:15 pm, the fire has made it to Prospect Ridge and the cause of the fire is unknown.
From the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, “The Incident Commander on the fire is using aviation resources, including a type 2 helicopter and an air tanker, to check the fire spread to the west and south. Air Attack, two helicopters, and district resources are working to contain the fire and a Type III Incident Commander will be on scene this evening to manage all committed resources.”
