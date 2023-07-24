Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will potentially result in critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening. Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible Monday evening which could trigger new fire starts and cause erratic, gusty winds. * Winds: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 20 percent. &&