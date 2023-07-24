 
Parkwide fire danger is now HIGH
  • On July 22, the first confirmed wildland fire of the season in Yellowstone National Park was detected by a visitor.
  • The .1-acre lightning-ignited fire was located between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the northern part of the park.
  • Four smokejumpers based in West Yellowstone, Montana, suppressed the fire and declared it out.
Stay informed
    • The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now HIGH.
    • Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.
    • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
    • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
    • Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
    • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
 

