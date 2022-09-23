BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a field, nestled between the mountains and the Yellowstone River just east of Livingston, will be a two day festival full of music, family fun, and food.

On Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:30AM there will be local bands, arts and crafts, and games for all ages at Ferry Landing Ranch. That is the property of David Gorton and his family, who have lived there for 60 years. Gorton said he got this inspiration for the festival while walking around the property.

"We have really been trying to understand how we can bring this community in to the property and kind of give back to the community a little more. So one afternoon a couple years ago, I was out walking around, and this just seemed like a great place to bring a bunch of people out and have a big party," said Gorton.

There will be 16 hours of music provided by 10 different bands/artists. The music will be mostly americana, with a little country and alt rock mixed in too. There will be food and drink vendors from local places selling BBQ, burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, chili, friend chicken and more. There will be lots of activities for the kids provided by LINKS for Learning, who the festival is donating 15% of the proceeds to. Yellowstone Sporting Goods will also be bringing bows and arrows for archery and rods to practice casting.

David said it was great to have his brother help him out planning this because his brother organized festivals for 25 years down in Wyoming and started the Bear Trap Festival. That experience mixed with David's desire to share with the community has set them up for success.

For tickets or even more information on the festival head to their website here.