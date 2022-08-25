POLSON, Mont. - The Flathead River Rodeo returns to Polson this weekend with a national bid on the line.

Competition is expected to be intense with cowboys and cowgirls traveling across the state as well as from places like Florida, Arizona and Canada, organizers shared.

The Flathead River Rodeo started back in 2012 and has created a national reputation for itself.

It's now a qualifier for the Indian National Finals Rodeo and has been named Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour, Rodeo of the Year five times, including in 2021.

For organizer Pete White however, this weekend's event is more than just a competition, but a point of pride for the native community.

“It’s huge for [competitors] to just to be able to see friends and family from other tribes come into town," White said. "It is a huge draw. And just being able to see native competitors work, and see them do their thing in the arena is great.”

About 600 entries will compete in this weekend's rodeo and the winner of each event will then be invited to the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in October.

It kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. and will run through Saturday.

For ticket information, click here.