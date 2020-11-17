FLORENCE, Mont. - The Florence-Carlton School District announced Tuesday they are shutting down immediately due to COVID-19 exposure impacting the whole school.
In a Facebook post, FCSD says they sent out an email to families with information on pickup and the bus schedule. They add they will share further details later Tuesday on how long the shutdown will last.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the district's office at (406)273-6751.
Falcon Families please check your email regarding the most resent COVID-19 status at FCSD. More information is in the...Posted by Florence-Carlton School District 15-6 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020