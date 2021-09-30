GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A former Helena man has been sentenced for sexually exploiting children online.
According to the Department of Justice, it was alleged that in January 2020, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of online sexually explicit activity involving two children, who were under the age of 18.
Joshua Dean Fish, 27, formerly of Helena, was identified through an investigation.
Fish reportedly offered to pay for the sexually explicit images.
Two Montana child victims reported that an online user promised payment in exchange for nude images that would be sent through the internet.
The DOJ reports both child victims sent Fish sexually explicit images of themselves.
In addition, the government further alleged that an investigation by Arizona law enforcement into a Cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving sending and receiving child pornography through a social media application led to Fish.
Fish’s residence was searched by law enforcement in June of 2020, and an examination of digital devices seized during the search found hundreds of thousands of images and video files of child pornography.
An examiner determined Fish received many of the files while living in Montana from 2012 to 2018.
Fish reportedly admitted to law enforcement that he paid minor girls for nude images, which were sent to him online, and to possessing numerous hard drives containing child pornography.
“Fish communicated directly with children through the internet to coerce them into sending him sexually explicit images of themselves. Many parents and guardians have little ability to monitor these kinds of communications. Anyone who exploits children in this way is an extreme danger to our children and a substantial threat to the community and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson and the investigative agencies in Montana and Arizona for their work on this case,” Acting U.S. Attorney Johnson said.
Joshua Dean Fish, 27, formerly of Helena and currently of Gilbert, Arizona, pleaded guilty on June 9 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and to receipt of child pornography.
Fish was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.