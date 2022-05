BOZEMAN, Mont. - Free kids fishing is back in Bozeman on May 21.

Kids are being welcomed back to Glen Lake Rotary Park to catch fish after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

The event’s page on Facebook says kids ages 4 to 12 can come and fish at the Glen Lake Rotary Park pond.

Raffle prizes will be offered and lunch will be served from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.