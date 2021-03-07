POPLAR, Mont. - A fundraiser has been set up for a family who lost their father and two dogs in a house fire.
According to the Go-Fund-Me, the day after their father, 67-year-old Bernard Eder, died, people broke into the garage and stole his belongings.
The funds raised would go towards rebuilding the family home, cleanup and other expenses.
“We know that many in the community, including family and friends want to support Mark, Michael and Danny Eder during this difficult time,” the fundraiser page reads. “We also recognize that many people are facing hardships especially living on the Reservation and we want to you to know that we are extremely grateful for ANY donations or even if you cannot donate at this time please share this on your social media to help spread awareness.”
If you would like to donate, you can do so on the Go-Fund-Me here or through Venmo by reaching out to Leanda Birthmark.