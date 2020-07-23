A Gallatin County animal control officer is being called a hero by animal lovers after the officer dug out an older dog who got stuck inside what appears to be a wild animal den.
Chanel Shaffer, a Gallatin County Animal Control Officer
<CHANEL SHAFFER A GALLATIN COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER IS A HERO OF SORTS.
I recieved a call for animal rescue for an older dog that had fallen either a fox den or a coyote den
SHAFFER SAYS THE 15-YEAR-OLD DOG WAS JUST SNIFFING AROUND IN HIS OWN BACKYARD... AND LIKELY DUE TO HIS POOR EYE SIGHT.. HE GOT STUCK
he had slid in backwards... I think the more he tried to dig out, the further he got lodged in
WHEN SHAFFER FOUND THE PUP... SHE TRIED TO PULL HIM OUT BUT SAYS HE WAS "REALLY STUCK"
SO SHE PULLED OUT A SHOVEL AND STARTED TO DIG.
digging out the sides, slipping a rope under his elbows and being able to free pull him out once I freed more of his back
WHILE WE COULDN'T REACH THE DOG'S OWNERS, SHAFFER SAYS THE DOG HAS NO PERMANENT INJURIES FROM THE INCIDENT.
BUT THAT MIGHT NOT BE THE CASE HAD THIS HERO NOT STEPPED IN TO HELP.
A GOOD REMINDER TO ALWAYS CALL A PROFESSIONAL.
if you don't think you can do it alone, we don't mind giving you a hand>