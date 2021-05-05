BOZEMAN, Mont. - Current local emergency rules meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Gallatin County were discussed by the Gallatin City-County Board of Health Wednesday.
At this time, two rules are remaining in effect until they expire:
Phase 2 reopening rule. This rule includes restrictions on public gatherings, table sizes in restaurants, table spacing and overall capacity for bars, restaurants, breweries and other licensed establishments. It also contains limits on group size for gatherings. This rule expires on May 10.
Face covering rule. This rule remains in force until May 27.
In a release, Gallatin City-County Board of Health says legislation approved by the Montana Legislature and expected to be signed by Gov. Gianforte (HB 257) will prevent enforcement of these rules by the Health Department or any local government agency once that legislation is signed into law.
The health department says they will continue to strongly urge citizens to practice all of the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they know help slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities.