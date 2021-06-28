...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 degrees expected for multiple
days.
* WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 93 Sula to Lost
Trail Pass, Lolo Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough,
Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to
Bearmouth.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&