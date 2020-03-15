GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Superintendent Tom Moore was joined by the school board and several health officials for a press conference regarding Governor Steve Bullocks decision to close all public schools statewide. Here's a breakdown of what they went over:
Childcare: 14 sites will be open for childcare with priority going to first responder family's. This includes military, police, firefighters and paramedics. You must show government or work id in order to utilize this childcare.
Only 50 spaces will be available at each location. Childcare at the locations listed below are free of charge.
These facilities will be open on Tuesday morning from 645am to 6pm. They will be staffed by HANDS staff and GFPS employees.
You must provide lunch on Tuesday for your child. GFPS is working on lunch for the rest of the time but please plan on bringing lunch for at least the first day
To ensure healthy people are coming in and out of the center there will be well being screenings for everyone who comes in. Parents will come in one entrance and exit through a separate door.
Please take your child to the school nearest your home. If that school is at capacity you may be asked to go to a different site.
This childcare is available at the following schools
Chief Jo
Lewis and Clark
Lincoln
Meadowlark
Morningside
Mountain View
Loy
Sacajawea
Valley View
Riverview
Whittier
West
Sunnyside
Giant Springs
Family Connections is activating their guardian childcare option. You can contact Family Connections for more details: 761-6010
GFPS Faculty/Staff: GFPS faculty should report to work Monday morning. Faculty with elementary aged children will be allowed to bring their child with them to work, but they must remain in their classroom.
Food Services: Jessie Youngers provided the following update. They will go mobile much like summer sessions.
They've divided the city into four regions.
Two meals will be provided each day at specific times and places. You will be able to get lunch for that day and breakfast for the next at each pick up.
We are waiting to hear where those locations and times will be at this time.
Educational Services
Elementary Schools: Starting Monday morning parents can expect a phone call from their teacher to find out the best option for distance learning. There will be two options available to continue your child's education. You can either pick up a packet from the teacher on Wednesday or utlize online learning. Core education will be the main focus of this material. You and the teacher can decide which route is best for your child.
"It's really important for us to continue learning opportunity for our kiddos", said Ruth Uecker, Assistant GFPS Superintendent.
Teachers will be available to answer questions students and parents have.
Online learning will start on Monday. Schools will be open on Wednesday for parents to pick up packets at the elementary school level.
Middle/High School: The Planbook platform will be used for distance and online learning. Teachers can link their google classroom and assignments to this.
Teachers will take Monday and Tuesday to prepare for this switch in teaching mode. Wednesday Planbook will go live. Schools will be open on Wednesday to grab school supplies. Parents are asked to remind their children to grab music instruments and any other items they might need.
Health: Continue to limit social exposure and gatherings. Limit your surroundings to 50 people or less.
Any staff that may be at risk must notify their leadership as soon as possible to keep the risk of spreading any infectious conditions.
All school activities are suspended until at least March 27th.
Prevention is the most important thing right now.
Because this is an ever changing situation you are asked to check out the Great Falls Public Schools webpage for the most up to date information.