BOZEMAN, Mont. - We Are HER, a nonprofit based in Bozeman that helps victims of sexual assault and domestic violence overcome their trauma, is raising money through the One Valley Foundation’s Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraiser.
Founder and Board Chair Stevie Thieme said the organization provides a community network to help victims overcome their trauma to become healed, empowered and restored.
The organization has three foundational concepts: story sharing, trauma recovery education and community building, she said.
The organization provides the network, workshops, scholarships to connect with mental health professionals and other programs for trauma recovery.
Every summer, they hold a retreat for ten new participants and three mentors who have attended in the past. The retreat has workshops and education to begin the healing process, Thieme said.
"A huge goal of the retreat is to form those connections so that you don’t feel alone when you leave. It’s also our goal to give people tangible ways to heal. It’s our goal so that when you leave, you feel like you have new resources in your toolbox to help yourself heal,” Thieme said. “We really want survivors to feel like they have resources they can use when they get home.”
This year’s fundraising goal is $10,000, which will fund the four-day trip for all thirteen people in August, Thieme said.
Those interested in donating can learn more about the organization and how to donate at the Give Big website. The event ends at 6 p.m. Friday.
