WEST GLACIER, Mont. - It's the time of year to head up to Glacier National Park, but while we're seeing warm temperatures melt snow in the mountains around us that's not necessarily the case in Glacier.

This year it's sticking around just a little longer, so it's a cause for concern among park officials.

They tell us right now with some overcast days and colder temperatures there hasn't been as much snowmelt moving in to reduce the number of avalanches they're seeing that could pose safety risks for park-goers.

"There is still a ton of snow on hidden lake trail and I believe hidden lake is still open you can't go past the overlook pass which is still a nice little hike, but they still have it closed because of the amount of snow, it's amazing how much snow is up there,” said Gina Kerzman, GNP public affairs officer.

