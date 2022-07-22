GLACIER, Mont. - A summer in Montana, you know what this means, time to check off a visit to our big national parks, Yellowstone and Glacier. However, with flood impacts in Yellowstone it’s been driving up tourism traffic in Glacier more than they have in the past.

We spoke with Glacier National Park public information Gina Kerzman, who tells us as they're used to visitors plan their first stop in Yellowstone and later make their way to Glacier, now they're seeing changes to their itineraries.

"One of the biggest issues we're seeing is visitors who were maybe expecting to go Yellowstone and decided to come up to glacier instead, they had reservations for glacier national park, but they aren't until later and so they had to come a little earlier and those vehicle reservations for going to the sun road are not changeable,” said Kerzman.

With us being in peak season for the park if you wish to visit without a reservation, you are welcome any time before 6 am or after 4 pm through the east entrance and after 4 pm at the west entrance.