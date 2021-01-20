GLASGOW - The Glasgow Police Department has identified four juveniles after several reports were made of vandalism to cars in the Glasgow area.
According to Kltz Glasgow, a release from the Glasgow Police Department says the juveniles were cited for throwing eggs at parked cars.
Anyone who had cars or property vandalized is asked by Glasgow Police to report it to Valley County Dispatch at (406)228-4333, option #2.
Press Release from Glasgow Police Department: Over the past couple of days, the Glasgow Police Department has taken...Posted by Kltz Glasgow on Wednesday, January 20, 2021