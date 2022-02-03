GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From a pool of five candidates, the next principal of Paris Gibson Education Center was selected.
Mrs. Yenta Jaques has been selected to succeed Mr. Drew Uecker, the current principal of Paris Gibson Education Center, who is retiring in June of 2022.
“I could not be more excited to join the amazing staff at Paris Gibson Education Center to provide hope and opportunities for students seeking their education at Paris Gibson. I believe wholeheartedly in the Paris model, and am eager to help prepare students for whatever their future holds,” Mrs. Jaques said.
Pending Great Falls Public School (GFPS) Board approval, Mrs. Jaques will begin her new position on July 1.
GFPS Assistant Superintendent, Heather Hoyer, says Mrs. Jaques has served students and families in Great Falls since August of 2005, when she began her work for GFPS as a business teacher at Skyline Alternative School.
“During her teaching tenure, she helped transition Skyline to Paris Gibson Education Center. For one year, Mrs. Jaques worked to coordinate career technical education for GFPS while she continued to teach at PGEC. In 2020, she took a leave from her teaching position at PGEC to serve as the interim Principal at West Elementary for several months. Finding her passion for leadership, she then moved to her current position as Principal of Loy Elementary School. Yenta has a heart for public education, deep belief in innovative education, and passion for helping students learn and thrive.”
Yenta is married to Ben Jaques, an elementary Assistant Principal for GFPS. Together, they have two children: Traedon (17), a junior at CMR and Taylah (14), an 8th grader at North Middle School.
