HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock is pushing a federal court in Montana for an expedited review on the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Thursday, stating he is serving his position illegally.
Gov. Bullock filed a lawsuit July 20 stating William Perry Pendley, acting director of BLM, is violating the U.S. Constitution and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act by continuing to practice his authority despite his nomination being rejected, according to a release from the Governor's Office. The Governor's Office's release states, "The Constitution’s Appointments Clause requires that the President nominate, and that the Senate confirm, the heads of significant federal agencies—a process that the Supreme Court has referred to as a “critical structural safeguard” of our democracy."
“William Perry Pendley is breaking the law, and at stake are over 27 million acres of public lands in Montana,” Governor Bullock said in the release. “Even after his nomination in the Senate was withdrawn, Pendley continues to serve as acting director of the BLM in direct violation of the United States Constitution.”
The Governor's Office says Pendly has completed two critical plans impacting public lands in Montana -- also threatening bipartisan conservation efforts that would prevent listing sage grouse as endangered species, poorly impacting private landowners.
"These and other actions led by Pendley during his unlawful tenure as acting director threaten public lands in Montana and across the nation," The Governer's Office's release states.