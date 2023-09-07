BLES Missing Girl

Browning, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for a girl who was last seen September 5. 

Jacy Archambault is described as 5-foot-one and 130 pounds with light brown hair, according to the facebook post by Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

She was last seen wearing a light t-shirt and torn light wash blue jeans. 

If you have any information regarding the location of Archambault, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at (406)338-400.

 

