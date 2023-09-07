Browning, Mont. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is searching for a woman who was last in contact with her family on July 23.

Bobbi Marie Flammond is 34-years old and described as 130 pound's and five-foot-nine-inches tall by the facebook post on the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services page. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Flammond's last known location was in Portland, Oregon, and the last time she is known to have been in contact with her family was July 23.

If you have seen or have any information about the potential whereabouts of Flammond, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.