GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on April 20.
Heavenly Erickson, 15, is five feet, six inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has dark brown or black hair and green eyes with heavy false lashes, according to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD).
Erickson reportedly ran away March 9 and was last seen April 20, when School Resource Officer Houston was able to converse with her via video chat.
She is not believed to be in immediate danger, however, SRO Houston is concerned for Erickson's ongoing welfare and safety.
Erickson is rumored to have traveled to Browning and Billings since running away, but she is believed to be in Great Falls at this time. She has reportedly told people she has plans to leave the state soon.
GFPD says that with unstable housing, or adult supervision, SRO Houston is concerned Erickson may be victimized in the near future.
If you know Erickson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911. If you have any other information about where she may be please call SRO Houston at 406-268-6324.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.