UPDATE: According to the Great Falls Police Department, Lara has been found safe. The following has been posted to their Facebook page:
"FOUND!!! MPO Garner just located Lara at a playground, they are headed to reunite with mom now. Thank you to everyone for sharing and praying.
MISSING CHILD! Officers are actively searching for missing 9 year old Lara now. Please call 911 if you believe you see her.
- 9 year old female (corrected from 8 yoa)
- 5'4" tall
- Brown Eyes
- Brown shoulder length hair
- Slender build
- May be wearing tie-dye shoes
- Last seen near 14th St and 5th Ave S
UPDATE: Great Falls Police say Lara is 9 years old.
The following was posted by the Great Falls Montana Police Department's Facebook Page:
They say she was last seen between 7 and 11 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1- immediately.