A water and sewer project to protect public health in Black Eagle is almost complete. Crews have been working on the water main lines along Railroad Avenue near Black Eagle Park since the beginning of the month. Since then, they've fixed the water line from 15th Street to 20th Street and the sewer line from the other side of 15th Street to 13th Street.
The Environmental Protection Agency's Emergency Response team has been removing contaminated soil near Black Eagle Park since the beginning of the month. The project manager says it's all to promote public health in the long run to make drinking water cleaner and reduce groundwater leakage.
According to the project manager, some of the pipes haven't been updated since the 1920's. EPA levels were not elevated, but the district is working with a previous Superfund project to ensure plenty of clean water in the area for years to come.
Local construction and contractor companies also gave manholes a face lift. They also put in new lines and created a "looped system" to create safe flows for fire and residential use.
"It just keeps the water moving so it doesn't sit at the end of the pipes. There could be a buildup of disinfectant byproducts, which we test for quarterly," said Sarah Peck, Project Manager.
She adds "It means providing good, clean drinking water and wastewater system for a very disadvantaged population of the community. And we are, ecologically, we are right on the hill above the Missouri so if there were any sewer leaks, main breaks or anything, with all of the springs it could end up directly into the Missouri River. If it wasn't caught it could trickle down and cause a lot of problems for contamination."
The project features new piping and lines to make ensure contamination won't happen in the event of a main break, so Montana and 7 other state won't have to clean up.
"Most of our sewers are all slip line so they are in good shape," said Peck.
Workers began phase 1 one construction, where they re-lined sewer mains back in June. People nearby can expect this water cleanup project to last through the end of September.
The following information was sent to us about the project from John Grassy, the Communications Officer with the MT Dept. Natural Resources and Conservation:
"Black Eagle W&S District is wrapping up work on improvements to the water and sewer infrastructure. The project is expected to cost $1.7 million dollars. The District received grants from the DNRC Renewable Resource Grant and Loan Program ($125,000), Montana Department of Commerce Treasure State endowment Program ($645,000) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Resources Development Act ($200,000). EPA is removing contaminated soils in the area of the water and sewer mains as part of the cleanup of the ACM Smelter and historic railroad right-of-way. Contamination associated with the railroad right-of-way and smelter had to be removed and disposed before the District could do the construction work. Black Eagle inherited this.
The District began planning this project in 2016. Construction work began this spring when Planned and Engineered Construction Inc. out of Helena performed the sewer and manhole rehabilitation. Starting in September, the EPA contractor began removing contaminated soils and Central Plumbing and Heating of Great Falls got to work putting in new sewer and water lines to create a “looped system” necessary to maintain adequate flows for both fire and safe drinking water. Work on the system should be wrapped up later this fall.
The goal of the project is to protect the public health and safety as well as reduce contamination leaking to groundwater. Water and Environmental Technologies (WET) Inc., Great Falls, is the design engineer and is overseeing construction. WET and the District worked hard to coordinate the funding sources as well as cooperated with EPA to ensure that the cleanup activities happened in conjunction with the water and sewer work. "