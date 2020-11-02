1 dead in rollover crash on I-15 in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One person is dead after a fatal rollover crash on I-15 in Great Falls Monday night.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Claude Weidow, with Gore Hill Fire & Rescue, the call came in shortly after 5:50 p.m. for a rollover crash on I-15, before exit 278. Weidow says the driver was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
The Gore Hill Fire Department, Montana Air National Guard, Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash. MHP is investigating the scene.