GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A pickup truck hit and killed one person and injured another at Sixth Street and Central Avenue W. in Great Falls Monday.
The Great Falls Police (GFPD) told us when officers arrived to the scene there were two adult pedestrians who had been hit by a pickup truck.
According to GFPD, the pedestrians were crossing the street at Central West on a red light--the pickup driver showed no indication of speed, nor did the driver violate any traffic laws.
One pedestrian was treated for injuries at the scene and was transported to Benefis where they died due to injuries. The other pedestrian was transported to Benefis, was treated and released.
