ROCKY BOY, Mont. - Rocky Boy Schools’ Head Start program will receive $1,063,735 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding to expand access to childcare and early childhood education in Montana. Senator Jon Tester secured the funding to provide education, health, and nutrition services to low-income children through the Children and Families' American Indian and Alaska Native Head Start Grants Program.
“Investing in the next generation of Montanans from a young age is absolutely critical for our state’s future. Rocky Boy Schools’ Head Start program provides Montana kids and their families with the tools and resources they need to succeed from day one, and I’m proud to lend my support to their efforts,” Tester said.
The money will help the program provide critical resources and promote early childhood development. Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre said their main focus is setting the kids up for success.
"The big goal is trying to prepare our 5 year olds who transition from Head Start to be kindergarten ready,” St. Pierre said.
According to Tester’s Office, “the funding comes from the Administration for Children & Families, which oversees Head Start programs across Montana. Rocky Boy Schools’ Head Start and Early Head Start programs offer culturally responsive preschool and infant care options for parents who need daycare for their children, information for young families on pregnancy and fetal development, and school readiness to make sure Montana kids are prepared for kindergarten.” Education programs will be enhanced and more activities will be offered. Their overall funding costs close to $2.1 million and includes: a nutrition program, transportation, necessary tools, and technology to kids from birth to 5-years-old. The Head Start program also aims to meet 25 community goals each year by providing resources for low-income families and expecting mothers, centered around children's growth and development.
“What we find is our average for the past many years, our Head Start program transitioned between 65 and 75 5 year olds into the kindergarten programs at our school,” St. Pierre said.
Those kids can also start kindergarten at Box Elder or Havre Public Schools. Right now only 30 kids enrolled there are attending in-person, out of 223 in the whole program. The Rocky Boy Head Start serves as a delegate agency for the Chipppewa Cree Tribe's early education curriculum as well.
"We oversee the tribe’s program. In our responsibility in doing that, they often fall under a lot of what the district does, for example: following our school calendar, they too follow the guidance of our school board and keeping a fully remote academic model until January this year," St. Pierre said.
Senator Tester also secured $1.8 million in Head Start funding in Butte $1.3 million for the Head Start in Lame Deer, and more than $1.1 million for Head Start funding in Havre.