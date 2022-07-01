GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recently, the Maclean Cameron Animal Adoption Center has been dealing with some difficult times; like many shelters and businesses around the nation.
With an increase in animals and a decrease in helping hands, they are doing something special for the holiday weekend.
July 1 and 2 they are offering their lowest fees since COVID-19 shut down the city in 2020.
Their goal is to get as many pets adopted before the 4th of July holiday so they are able to spend the holiday with their fur-ever families.
Both cats and dogs will have an adoption fee of only 10 dollars from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
