GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a man who was recently charged for stealing a car and fleeing from law enforcement several times in his fifth active case.
On July 17, a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her 2002 Ford Mustang out of her garage.
A neighbor reported he saw a man in his early 20s drive the Mustang out of the garage and gave law enforcement a description of the suspect.
The car was found the next day abandoned in a grass field.
After it was returned to the woman, checkbooks belonging to the woman were found inside along with mail was found inside addressed to Cameron Scott Bartlett.
Law enforcement learned Bartlett tried to cash one of the woman’s checks at EZ Money, with the check indicating she was paying Bartlett for “moving services.”
Documents say that during the transaction, Bartlett was extremely nervous and fled the store in a car matching the description of the stolen Mustang when the transaction was denied.
The employee at EZ Money called the name on the check and the woman said she had not authorized it. That is when the woman realized four of her checkbooks were also taken from her desk.
It was also learned that witnesses saw Bartlett trying to cover a blue Mustang with a tarp on 21st Ave. S.
Before the car was found in the field, documents say the driver fled from police at a high rate of speed at least four times between July 17 and July 18.
The third and fourth escapes are noted in the documents, with the driver going the wrong way on 10ht Ave. S during the third escape, and driving in reverse down 15th St. S on the fourth escape.
Department policy barred each pursuit of the Mustang.
This case marks Bartlett’s fifth active felony case in the jurisdiction.
“[Bartlett] is an absolute danger to the community. In each of the four attempts of law enforcement to conduct a traffic stop, the Defendant fled at a high rate of speed with complete disregard for the safety of the community. The State is absolutely certain that the Defendant will continue to commit crimes if he is permitted to be released,” documents read.
Documents go on to say Bartlett is a flight risk and that he has a disregard for the sanctity of the community’s homes, business, vehicles or bodily safety.
Cameron Scott Bartlett’s bail has been fixed at $100,000.
