People in Cascade County gathered to pay their respects at an annual 9/11 memorial parade Friday night. Strict public health restrictions didn’t stop over 100 motorcyclists on their ride to remember with an escort from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
According to motorcyclist Lora Frost, their parade is meant to “Honor what America represents.”
Veterans blocked off streets from 10th Avenue South, past Flag Hill and River Road, ultimately ending at the Veteran’s Memorial. Many dressed their bikes up with patriotic gear and flags to remember the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks 19 years ago Friday.
One Great Falls WWII Veteran and retires police officer remembers the sacrifices he’s given through both jobs, and somberly reflects on this day.
"Just like when we were in Berlin we went to that border to protect people the German people from the Russians. The same thing we did, the officers 9/11, they didn't care about their own lives, they ran into the Towers to save people. Regardless of their own safety,” said Wayne Daniels
One flag on the back of a bike was detailed with every victim and first responder’s name who died that day.
This year’s sunset ceremony was a little smaller than usual due to the ongoing global pandemic, but organizers say nothing could stop them from showing support in the Electric City.
"It's important for everybody to remember. It's just something you could never forget,” said Kristen Heikkila. Pam Howard agreed and added, “This year especially because I think it's been overshadowed a little bit with everything that's been going on in 2020."
They say this year their message is more important than ever, "This is a day that we need to remember that we all pulled together and we need to pull together again,” said Heikkila
A small candlelight vigil was held at the Veterans Memorial Center where the parade ended. Local leaders including Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter delivered commemorative remarks.