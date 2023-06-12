GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Jean Setter served in the Army for 31 years with assignments in the U.S. and out of the country.
"I joined in 1940. I wanted to join earlier but I had to finish my nursing school," said Setter.
She had the opportunity to take care of many people in her lifetime, one of the most famous being the nation's 36th president, Lyndon B Johnson.
"One night when he had gotten up and he was sitting in a chair in the room, the reception room just aside his bedroom... There was a whole circle of people sitting around it (the nurse and the enlisted attendant and the oxygen man) and then there was a guard, or special service people, they were all sitting around there like he was holding court. It was interesting and that's when he started to get up and I said, don't get up Mr. President," said Setter.
Jean says it was an honor being able to serve in the military, but it's just one of her favorite things about serving.
"Aside from considering that I was serving our country, I enjoyed being able to help people and traveling around was interesting," said Setter.
Helping people is something that just comes natural to her, even now at 101-years-old.
"Even now in the nursing area that I'm getting care, I keep wanting to get up and help someone else. I keep thinking, I can do that, but then I know I can't," said Setter.
After her time in the Army, Jean decided to come back home.
"I wouldn't want to live anywhere else but Montana," said Setter.
Jean started serving in 1940, and up until 1948, she could only serve as a nurse while the nation was not at war.
In 1948, the Women's Armed Services Integration Act was signed, allowing women to serve as permanent members of all branches.
Today, women make up about 17% of our nation’s Armed Forces, serving in every branch of the U.S. military, and are eligible to serve in all military occupations and positions including logistics, munitions, intelligence, and combat.
