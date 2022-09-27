GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After nearly 3 decades, work on the 10th Street Bridge has finished and today, September 27, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to 'officially' open the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.
The historic bridge across the Missouri River is a testament to the vision of Paris Gibson, the founder of Great Falls.
The ribbon cutting highlights the bridge as an addition to the River's Edge Trail.
The 10th Street Bridge is one of the oldest and longest reinforced concrete, open-spandrel, multi-arch bridge in all of the Great Plains states.
"It symbolizes a link, I think, between the past and the future. My favorite part about the bridge is that it's a link between Black Eagle and the North and the South. For awhile we'd never get off it, it'd be a bridge to no where," said Arlyne Reichert, better known as 'The Bridge Lady' who has spend years of her life dedicated to the restoration of the bridge.
Her dream is now a reality as she says she's dreamt of the day when the bridge would be apart of the trail.
