GREAT FALLS - If you have been driving down 9th you will have noticed lots of equipment and additions to the 10th st bridge.
Some of the additions you may have noticed are concrete railings being put in along each side of the bridge.
This is all a part of the restoration project that started up back in the nineties and now as we near the one-hundredth anniversary of the bridge itself, we could see the bridge finished this August.
This development came after they were able to take the current funds and work on two extra sections of the bridge.
But getting the bridge done will mean more than just finishing off a several decade's long project.
“Our bridge lady Arlene Richert, she’s over 90 now and she, of course, has been hoping to get this finished and uh that’s been our goal to have her here when we get this whole thing finished,” said, Bill Hunter, Preservation Cascade
This part of the contract was awarded by the city commission in December to Dave Kuglin construction Inc. For over 350, 000 dollars.
Currently, no city funds are being used for the project, and for more information on the project, you can find the link here.