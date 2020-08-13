GREAT FALLS- With nearly 400 homeless students in Great Falls and close to 600 kids in foster care, there is a great need in the community for school supplies.
United Way of Cascade County is doing their part to make sure every student has what they need to start school.
Thursday, August 13 was the 11th annual Stuff the Bus campaign, and while they stopped taking donations at 5:30 p.m., the impact of what was given today will make a huge difference in the lives of students.
“You know we have so many children in this community that are in need and help in small ways and in big ways and this community is so giving,” said Great Falls Public School District Superintendent Tom Moore.
Kim Skornogoski with United Way of Cascade County says these supplies will be going to 8 different non-profit organizations and all schools in great falls.
“The need is greater in our community this year and fortunately what we’ve seen so far is that people are really stepping up to give this year," said Skornogoski.
While in the past they have seen over 15,000 items donated, this year is different as the Coronavirus has wiped out most school pantries.
“This is absolutely unlike any other,” said Skornogoski.
“There are a lot of families who just right now especially with all the unemployment and the effects of COVID that money is tight.” Said Moore
“Everything is changing because of COVID. We’ve certainly seen the need go up, but also just the donations are different this year,” said Skornogoski.
All donations help children prepare for school.
“Backpacks, paper, pencils, toiletries, those kinds of things. It’s extremely important for our kids to have those essentials and to start school on the right foot,” said Moore.
If you couldn’t donate today, United Way of Cascade County will continue to take donations and you can call their office at 406-727-3400 or visit their website.