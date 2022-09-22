GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One 12-year-old girl from Louisiana traveled nearly 2,000 miles to Montana to spread her mission of love and hugs to law enforcement officers in the Electric City.
Her name is Rosalyn Baldwin and she is traveling the U.S. hugging police officers.
"Ever since I was 6 years old, there was a shooting that happened in Baton Rouge, which being a 6/7-year old it put a lot on my heart," said Baldwin.
"She's doing it based on tragedy but she's making something positive out of that and I think that's the message," said Chief Jeff Newton with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD).
"I wanted to show appreciation for our law enforcement officers. Originally I wanted to go around the world hugging law enforcement officers," said Baldwin.
For now, she's just sticking with the U.S. and Montana is state number 43 and Great Falls is the only place in the Treasure State that she is stopping.
Jeff Newton with GFPD was the first person to get a hug from her and her family.
"I was privileged to have the first hug from everybody. So that was pretty cool," said Newton.
"You get to see their facial expressions, almost glow up and glitter. So, I can say it's an absolutely amazing experience," said Baldwin.
"I saw smiles and it was not only Great Falls police. You had Jesse Slaughter with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Probation and Parole, Mayor Bob Kelly, and I saw a bunch of smiles," said Newton.
Mayor Bob Kelly made a proclamation, declaring September 22, 2022, as Rosalyn Baldwin A Hug for Love Day in Great Falls.
"The love of a child provides just what is needed when the days and nights are long for our officers," said Kelly.
She's been traveling the nation for 5 years now uniting communities by showing her love and appreciation for those who serve and protect our communities.
"It makes us feel special and it kind of takes away all of the challenges that we have, not just as law enforcement officers, but in general and for a moment it brought us some peace," said Newton.
She's hugged cops in 43 states now with only 7 more to go, and you can follow her journey here.
"It's an amazing experience especially when you get to visit different departments, hang out with them, you get to see them as your family," said Baldwin.
